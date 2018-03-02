Are We Getting A ‘Fresh Princess Of Bel-Air’?

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot may be in the works, but there’s going to be one big change.

In the age of TV reboots, it’s not a huge surprise to hear that The Fresh Prince could be making a comeback.

According to TMZ.com, the company that owns the rights to The Fresh Prince has been busy attempting to get a new trademark for The Fresh Princess for TV and other media platforms.

The controlling company is also seeking to trademark Fresh Princess merchandise, which suggests that it is planning to bring the show back with a girl on the throne. Should the business succeed in getting a trademark and a show, then there will be bags, clothes, and even pet collars for purchase.

This isn’t the first time that someone has thought of a Fresh Prince reboot. An artist named Howard Russell posted concept art for a Fresh Prince cartoon on Instagram that took the Internet by storm.

