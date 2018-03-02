LOCAL NEWS: Another Pro-LeBron, Anti-Philly Billboard Goes Up in the Cleveland Area

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 39 mins ago
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

A new billboard in Downtown Cleveland is reminding Philadelphia 76ers fans LeBron James won a NBA Finals championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The billboard says “Hey Philly” with a photo of the “King James Crown.”

The bottom of the billboard says “#TheLandOfTheKing”, the Cavs play the 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday.

LeBron James says he was not looking at schools in the Philadelphia area

Power Home Remodeling, based out of Chester, PA, bought three strategically located billboards, in an effort to recruit LeBron to the Sixers.

LeBron on #PhillyWantsLeBron billboards: ‘That’s dope’

The billboards will be up there for a while, the company paid for three months.

 

