LOL: When Naming Your Kid After A ‘Black Panther’ Character Goes Too Far

Stoooop.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 36 mins ago
AOL Build Speaker Series Presents Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan And Jamie Bell 'Fantastic Four'

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

Black Panther fandom is at an all-time high with dance challenges and inspirational art taking over social media. It’s only a matter of time before the next generation has names like T’Challa and Okoye taking over the attendance role.

While we’re looking forward to a powerful trend, one Instagram user might have taken things a little too far.

 

We’re not ready.

What’s the best (or most hilarious) BP-inspired stuff you’ve seen? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

