Wow: One Woman’s Twitter Campaign To Get Her Father A Kidney Goes Viral

It takes a village.

Posted 10 hours ago
Along with your typical social media shenanigans, Twitter can also be used for important causes, proving it’s not just a site, but a community. One woman called out her community for a very important cause and got an amazing response.

Dynastie (@mskason3) has a father in need of a kidney. In an effort to find the right donor, she tweeted a pic of him wearing a t-shirt with his blood type and a phone number. 

Since Dynastie made the tweet on Tuesday, it has been shared over 319,000 times. There were already folks in her comments section ready to give up their organ. 

It seems like Dynastie’s signal payed off and now her father is making the next moves to get the care he needs.

Dynastie was definitely grateful for all the attention. “I feel like it’s a blessing that a lot of people would want to donate to my dad even though they don’t know him,” she said. “I feel like he should not be the reason people want to start donating because just like him, there are a lot of other people who are going through the exact same thing that we are.”

Dynastie’s moves definitely inspired folks going through a similar situation.

If you want to stay updated on Dynastie’s heartwarming story, you can check in on Twitter and make sure you watch out for any other community members looking for a blessing!

Photos