News
Home > News

A Historic Storm Is About To Slam The East Coast

Experts say this weekend’s coming storm could be the most powerful nor’easter in decades.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The National Weather Service is calling the coming storm a life and death situation along the coast.

 

Major wind and flooding are expected, with Philadelphia, New York and Boston bracing for snow.

via The Washington Post:

The timing of this nor’easter could not be worse. It coincides with the full moon, when tides are at their highest. Coastal flooding already began Thursday morning because of high tide alone.

On Friday and Saturday, 3 to 5 feet of storm surge will be added to the tides. There will also be extra inundation from waves, which are expected to reach a height of 30 feet offshore.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 11 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 11 hours ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 12 hours ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 16 hours ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 16 hours ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 4 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Photos