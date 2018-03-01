News
Lil Uzi Vert May Have Just Influenced The Start Of A Brand New Cryptocurrency

Dripcoin might be the newest way to make a dollar...or maybe not

Posted 7 hours ago
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

You never really know what Lil Uzi Vert is gonna say next, but this time he’s getting into cryptocurrency.

The rapper when from telling fans that he was going to be providing drip everyday from 2018 until 2046, to then asking if anyone would want to be apart of a drip coin. While some Uzi devotees were excited at the prospect of being able to add to their drip balance, others outwardly expressed they would really just prefer some new music instead of him creating a whole new way to pay.

By the next day, Uzi uploaded a screenshot showing the droplet emoji photoshopped over the actual Bitcoin logo, along with “Dripcoin” replacing the name of the actual popular cryptocurrency. The rock star tweeted out the picture saying, “Omg don’t be 2 late,” which rightfully caused some fan hysteria.

It looks like many results for drip coin do appear on Google, but none of them seem to be too viable, or connected to Uzi at all. When reached for comment by Complex, a rep for Dripcoin said that Uzi had simply mentioned this cryptocurrency “as an idea,” so they went ahead and started it. Uzi currently has no affiliation with Dripcoin, self-described as “the artist’s cryptocurrency.”

If Lil Uzi Vert did start his own version of Drip Coin or another cryptocurrency, would you buy in?

