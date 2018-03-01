News
Home > News

From Youtube To Cover Star: Patricia Bright Graces The Cover Of GLAMOUR UK

This girl from South London is making big moves

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch - Arrivals

Source: Lia Toby/WENN.com / WENN

If you like make-up, clothing, or just some good girl chat–Patricia Bright is your girl. This South London sweetheart has been uploading videos to her Youtube page for 7 years now, and has since racked up over 2 million followers–but now she’s reached an even more insane milestone. This beloved beauty guru is now gracing the cover of GLAMOUR UK, glowing in a gorgeous pink turtleneck for her first ever magazine cover.

Starting off every one of her videos with, “hello beautiful people,” Bright makes everyone feel like an instant friend–which is why she’s been able to connect with so many. Her soothing British accent juxtaposed with her hilarious and dry commentary when trying out some outlandish clothes or make-up are the bits that make Patricia’s videos a step above the rest. And she’s never one to hide her child-like excitement over life’s many pleasures: like being on the cover of GLAMOUR UK.

Patricia says in her soon-to-be released cover story, “I look at the girls with tiny waists, big boobs and perfect bums, and that’s lovely. But that’s not my reality, because I love cake! My reality might be a bit more squidgy, but I’m still comfortable with who I am and not being perfect. And if I want to change things, that’s great, too. Real beauty comes from who you are on the inside and as I’ve grown into myself, I’ve realized that beauty genuinely is in the eye of the beholder.”

Bright also talks about having a lack of Black role models in the UK, which caused her to look up to American women like Oprah and Tyra Banks. She also reveals her personal experiences of racism and the beauty projects she’s working on to try to execute progress and change like opening a school for aspiring beauty bloggers, to working with some of the industry’s biggest brands.

You can read Patricia’s GLAMOUR UK interview here and watch the video below to find out 10 things you didn’t know about the beaut guru.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 11 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 11 hours ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 12 hours ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 16 hours ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 16 hours ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 4 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Photos