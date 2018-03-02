The Jokes Don’t End When Porsha Williams Says She Wants To Be Called Peaches [VIDEO]

On Dish Nation, the crew was talking about name changes, and whether they’ve ever wished to have a name other than their own. Porsha Williams reveals that she always wished to be called peaches, but it never caught on. But with Rickey Smiley and Da Brat in the room, it sure caught on fast! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Dish Nation.”

