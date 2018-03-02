The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Jokes Don’t End When Porsha Williams Says She Wants To Be Called Peaches [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

On Dish Nation, the crew was talking about name changes, and whether they’ve ever wished to have a name other than their own. Porsha Williams reveals that she always wished to be called peaches, but it never caught on. But with Rickey Smiley and Da Brat in the room, it sure caught on fast! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Dish Nation.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Porsha Williams Regrets Accepting Homemade Cake From Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Responds To Porsha Williams: “She’s Worth The Wait” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 38 mins ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 21 hours ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 1 day ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 3 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 4 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 4 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 7 days ago
02.23.18
Photos