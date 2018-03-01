Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like A Real Life Black Barbie Doll

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
7th Annual Lilly Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o turns 35-years old today — and is it just us, or does she get finer by the day?

The Oscar winning actress a.ka. Nakia, soon-to-be Queen of Wakanda, is much more than just her looks. She’s intelligent, funny,creative and talented. Not to mention she’s a great role model for young Black girls to have in a world where they’re extremely unrepresented.

Lupita’s striking appearance is just the icing on the Black Girl Magic cake.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Queen Of Katwe' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

With a beauty like hers, it’s hard to pick all the times she looked like a walking Barbie doll — so we narrowed it down to 15. Hit the flip for some Thursday beauty.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 5 hours ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 5 hours ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 9 hours ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 9 hours ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 4 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Photos