Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like A Real Life Black Barbie Doll

1 reads Leave a comment
Lupita Nyong’o turns 35-years old today — and is it just us, or does she get finer by the day?
The Oscar winning actress a.ka. Nakia, soon-to-be Queen of Wakanda, is much more than just her looks. She’s intelligent, funny,creative and talented. Not to mention she’s a great role model for young Black girls to have in a world where they’re extremely unrepresented.
Lupita’s striking appearance is just the icing on the Black Girl Magic cake.
With a beauty like hers, it’s hard to pick all the times she looked like a walking Barbie doll — so we narrowed it down to 15. Hit the flip for some Thursday beauty.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours