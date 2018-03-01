News
Serving And Slaying: Meet The 10-Year-Old “Drag Icon” Taking Over New York Fashion Week

Alexander Wang - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

“Desmond Is Amazing” Is Taking Over NY Fashion Week

Desmond Napoles aka “Desmond Is Amazing”made his runway debut at the 2018 Fashion Week. The 10-year-old self-proclaimed “drag kid,” is also an LGBTQ advocate and the founder of the “first drag house for kids”, known as the “Haus of Amazing”. 

You better work Cover girl Work it, girl Give a twirl Do your thing on the runway… . Repost from @thejennysauce. . . . . . . Hi! 👋 I’m 🌟 Desmond 🌟 from NYC. 🗽 . I'm a drag kid, dragutante, dragketeer, and draganista doing what I like to call kinderdrag 🍭. I'm a total drag slayer 🐉. I am also the youngest member of the original iconic pioneering voguing ballroom house, the House of UltraOmni. . I have the best 😘 fans, my AMAZIES! I am sincerely grateful for your love ♥ and support. . I call my looks 'androgynously' and my style 🎨 'avant drag'. I'm inspired by RuPaul, the fashions of the Club Kids and Blitz Kids, the artists Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, designers John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, and Commes Des Garçons, Nelson Sullivan videos, altdrag, and do-it-yourself drag ✂. I design or style my own outfits. . I'm an awarded LGBTQ advocate. Marsha P. Johnson is a huge inspiration and motivation for me. My motto is "Be Yourself, Always" 🌈. . I am also the founder of the first drag house for drag kids, the @hausofamazing, set to open for membership soon (tentatively March 2018). . . . 👉  #altdrag #androgynously #avantdrag #boysinmakeup #clubkid #clubkids #diydrag #draganista #dragart #dragartist #dragketeer #dragkid #dragkids #dragqueer #dragslayer #dragsuperstar #dragutante #futureofdrag #genderisadrag #kidsindrag #kinderdrag #mydragisamazing #mygenderisamazing #nycdrag #preteenqueen – #desmondisamazing #beyourselfalways #amazies – #houseofultraomni #hausofamazing

Desmond started gaining a buzz around 2015 when he attended Pride in New York City. Last year, RuPaul invited him to introduced DragCon’s first convention on the east coast. When asked future plans n fashion Desmond said he wants to be a part of  Paris Fashion Week, and one day be on the cover of Vogue magazine.

