Vogue Arabia Gives Us A Double Dose Of Ima(a)n For Their One Year Anniversary Cover

Vogue Arabia has been in existence for one year, really pushing Arabic and Middle Eastern fashion into the forefront of high fashion. To celebrate their anniversary, the magazine gave us a double generational dose of Black beauty. They featured Somali-American supermodel Iman (who needs no and Imaan Hammam, the Dutch-born Ethiopian and Egyptian model who has graced the cover of American Vogue three times.

The cover is so beautiful! Vogue Arabia explains on their Instagram, “With life stories deeply rooted in the Arab world, Imaan Hammam and Iman are the perfect cover stars for the bumper March issue.”

Wearing Chanel couture, Hammam’s solo cover is the second time the beauty has been featured on Vogue Arabia. The first time she graced the cover was April 2017.

Supermodel Iman wore Black-owned brand The Wrap Life paired with Marc Jacobs. She tells Vogue Arabia, “It is an oxymoron to have your foot in the modeling business and to call yourself a Muslim but at the end of the day, you need to look in the mirror and feel good when you ask, am I doing the right thing?”

Modest fashion and fashion from Arab countries have been pushed to the forefront with models like Iman and Hammam in addition to Halima Aden. Muslim sports star, Ibtijah Muhammad’s owns her own modest fashion boutique called Louella.

#TeamBeautiful can’t wait to see even more!

