HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Dear Celebs, These Orthopedic Shoes Are Not A Lewk

The rise of athleisure has given way to more relaxed look. Spring is on the horizon and celebs have been featured in their early spring looks. While florals, bright monochromatic hues, mixed prints, and sheer ensembles are all trending for 2018, the latest shoe trend, is anything but in fashion.

I enjoy wearing heels; however, a severe ankle sprain switched up my shoe style significantly for over 3 months. Nevertheless, while I love a good flat shoe and supportive sneaker (hello, ankle relief), these orthopedic style shoes have got to go. Block heels, okay (I personally love them), kitten heels, I’ll tolerate. However, transcending granny fashion into orthopedics is stupid fashion.

Yeezy Mud Rat 500's

Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy ‘Mud Rat 500’s,’ (which had to be pre-ordered with the matching biker shorts and hoodie), cost $760.00. If you want the Mud Rat 500’s by itself, StockX is selling them for $900. Your grandmother (nor you), should never…

…I don’t care that Rihanna wore a similar style in Balenciaga sneakers.

It’s ugly.

No matter how you style them.

Beauties, would you wear this style? Take the poll below and let #TeamBeautiful whether you think this trend is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

