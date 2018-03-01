The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Cardi B Kept It Real About Offset & Cheating Rumors [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Cardi B and Offset kicked off the year with their engagement. But rumors of Offset cheating on her have plagued the tabloids, and when she didn’t immediately get up and leave the relationship, Cardi B became the subject of social media’s ire.

But Cardi won’t be pressured by the public. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos