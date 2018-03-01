Is Support Growing For Mo’Nique After All? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When Mo’Nique and her husband hopped onto social media to demand that fans boycott Netflix, people essentially turned their backs on her. Still, a lot of people actually do agree that Netflix’s $500,000 offer was way too low for the long-standing comedienne.

Chance The Rapper recently showed his support of Mo’Nique on Twitter, recalling the time Mo’Nique did a comedy special in a women’s correctional facility. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

