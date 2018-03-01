The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Support Growing For Mo’Nique After All? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

When Mo’Nique and her husband hopped onto social media to demand that fans boycott Netflix, people essentially turned their backs on her. Still, a lot of people actually do agree that Netflix’s $500,000 offer was way too low for the long-standing comedienne.

Chance The Rapper recently showed his support of Mo’Nique on Twitter, recalling the time Mo’Nique did a comedy special in a women’s correctional facility. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals Emails Proving She Was Offered Cookie Lyon Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Led Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 10 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 10 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos