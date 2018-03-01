The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Watch Brandon Smiley Put His All Into Karaoke Night Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Monday nights at the Stardome in Alabama are about to be lit- because Rickey Smiley is hosting karaoke night. An evening of laughter, joy and singing, there will surely never be a dull moment!

Not only can you expect Rickey to grace the stage, it looks like his son, Brandon Smiley, has his own contributions to the night’s festivities. Check out this exclusive video to see how it all goes down in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Down On His Knees To Sing Karaoke With Juicy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Que Hops At Karaoke! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 10 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 10 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos