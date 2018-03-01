The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Tells The Story Of The First Documented Incident Of The Trillin Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 mins ago
On the last day of Black History Month, Special K wanted to pay homage. So he decided to spotlight some of the lesser known accomplishments that occurred on this day, February 28th, in 1962. 23-year-old Millicent filed her income taxes. A couple weeks later, she received a check back. Her boyfriend at the time asked to borrow a chunk of the check to invest in his uncle’s business.

This, Special K says, was the first documented case of a triflin baby daddy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

