The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea And Da Brat Fight With Bible Verses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea and Da Brat can’t make it through one of Gary’s segments without a fight! Still Da Brat realizes how far she has come now that she isn’t at Gary’s throat every second. Still, when he pours this tea about Big Sean postponing his tour, and Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert putting their home up for rent, they started bickering again.

But this fight is a holy war, because they restricted their fighting words to bible verses! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos