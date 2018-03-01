Gary With Da Tea And Da Brat Fight With Bible Verses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea and Da Brat can’t make it through one of Gary’s segments without a fight! Still Da Brat realizes how far she has come now that she isn’t at Gary’s throat every second. Still, when he pours this tea about Big Sean postponing his tour, and Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert putting their home up for rent, they started bickering again.
But this fight is a holy war, because they restricted their fighting words to bible verses! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
The Latest:
