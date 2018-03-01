The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Shares His Favorite Moments From Karaoke Night At The StarDome! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley is hype about his new gig hosting karaoke night at the StarDome. The night before, Rickey says, the whole place was packed with enthusiastic folks. Rickey recalls some of the night’s highlights, like a man’s sharp suit “made out of casket linen.” He also made one side of the comedy club into a choir!

Plus, Rickey Smiley talks about his son Brandon rolling through to reprise he karaoke favorite. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Woman Tells Rickey Smiley She’ll Kick His A** For Prank Calling Her [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Says He Found A Random Woman In His Car One Morning [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Powerful Reminder To Never Lose Trust In God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley "Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life" Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

71 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s “Stand By Your Truth” Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 12 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 12 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos