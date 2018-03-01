The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Is On Strike Over Blac Youngsta’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 mins ago
After JahLion Sound‘s fire mix, Black Tony called, and he was very upset. He’s angry at Rickey Smiley because he was jamming out a bit too hard to Blac Younsta‘s new song, “Booty.” So Black Tony says, he’s on strike. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos