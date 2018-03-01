Why Black Tony Is On Strike Over Blac Youngsta’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]

After JahLion Sound‘s fire mix, Black Tony called, and he was very upset. He’s angry at Rickey Smiley because he was jamming out a bit too hard to Blac Younsta‘s new song, “Booty.” So Black Tony says, he’s on strike. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Demands To Be Hooked Up With Someone From Xscape [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Got Arrested After Bringing Birthday Card To Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Blac Youngsta Explains Why He Has No Problem Refusing To Give People Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: