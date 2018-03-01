The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Why The Easter Egg Hunt Is On Saturday, Not Sunday [EXCLUSIVE]

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins says there is going to be a change in the Easter egg hunt tradition this year. Last year, there was a bit of mishap, so scheduling has been moved around. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more of this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos