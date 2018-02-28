Black History Month
Black History Month: Dr. Michael O. Adams

Written By: Nia Noelle

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs 

Leaders In The Community

Dr. Michael O. Adams, Interim Dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas a Southern University has been a higher education educator and administrator for than 30 years.

During his service at TSU Dr. Adams has helped educate thousands of students as a professor, Director of the EMPA Program and Chairman of the Political Science Department. He has created study abroad programs to Ghana, Brazil, Cuba, China, Panama, and Spain for Texas Southern University students.

Dr. Adams is a leader in on-line education and public administration. He is the author of six books and numerous articles and scholarly presentations. Dr Adams has also taught in prison programs for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice  and served on the education committee of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education.

Under the leadership of Dr. Adams the enrollment of the School of Public Affairs has grown and student graduation rates have increased. As a part of his commitment to reconnect the Barbara Jordan School of Public Affairs to its historic mission of serving as an academic think tank to address urban challenges, Dr. Adams secured the approval of the TSU Board of Regents for a major national civic engagement project; Let’s Count People of Color and Low Income Urban Americans 2020 Census.

Dr. Adams has also been working with a faculty colleague and several graduate students on accessing the impact of artificial intelligence (A.I.) on the future of urban and suburban cities as well as on policy solutions to help make Houston and Harris County more resilient to withstand another major hurricane or natural disaster.

