Paramount Network Postpones ‘Heathers’ TV Show Due to Florida School Shooting

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Paramount Network Postpones ‘Heathers’ TV Show Due to Florida School Shooting

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 9 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Paramount Network Launch Party

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Heathers, a TV adaptation of the popular 1988 black comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, was supposed to debut on the Paramount Network on March 7. But the series premiere has been pushed back until later this year due to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence,” Paramount Network released in a statement. “While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families, and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

The Heathers movie includes a scene where Slater’s character shoots and kills two fellow students, and (spoiler) the movie ends with a bomb detonating outside a school. The delay also gives creator Jason Micallef time to re-tool the show, which has been savaged by critics (and embraced by the alt-right).

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Loccisano and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 7 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 7 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos