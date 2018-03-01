‘Full House’ Creator Loses ‘Fuller House’ Job Due to Misconduct Allegations

Photo by

‘Full House’ Creator Loses ‘Fuller House’ Job Due to Misconduct Allegations

The Cast of Fuller House during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Just to prove that Time’s Up can strike anywhere, Jeff Franklin, creator of the family-friendly sitcoms Full House and Fuller House, is not having his production deal renewed, and he will no longer be working on the Netflix revival, according to a statement from Warner Bros. TV. Although Franklin has not specifically been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct, complaints allege that he has a history of being “verbally abusive to staffers” and has engaged in inappropriate or sexually charged commentary in the writers’ room, including comments about his personal relationships and sex life.

According to Variety, Franklin also apparently had a habit of bringing women he dated to the Fuller House set, and would sometimes hook them up with bit parts on the show:

According to a source, Warner Bros. TV executives received an anonymous letter more than two years ago with detailed allegations about Franklin’s behavior with “Fuller House” writers and other staffers. Studio executives were warned that Franklin “was a walking lawsuit waiting to happen.” It’s not clear if Warner Bros. investigated the situation at that time. More recently, it’s understood that the studio did initiate a probe after receiving numerous complaints about Franklin’s behavior.

 

