Donald Glover Recalls His Experience of Working with Chevy Chase

“Community” creator Dan Harmon said that Chevy Chase used to crack racist jokes “to disrupt” his co-star Donald Glover during filming, saying things like, “People think you’re funnier because you’re black.”

“Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off,” Harmon said in a recent profile of Glover in The New Yorker. “I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’”

“By the end of Season 2, I literally was writing scenes that ended ‘and then Donald says something to button the scene,’” Harmon added. “I’m a pretty narcissistic guy, so for me to do that I had to know that, one, he was more talented than I was and, two, he was a better person than I was, that he wouldn’t misuse his power over me.”

“I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be O.K. with his reign being over,” Glover said in the piece. “I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.”

Chase said he was “saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”

Glover and Chase were part of the main cast during the “Community’s” first four seasons, with Glover appearing in only the first five episodes of Season 5 and Chase scaled back to a guest role that same year.

Glover went on to launch his music career under the name Childish Gambino and create his FX comedy series “Atlanta.” He told The New Yorker that, “Authenticity is the journey of figuring out who you are through what you make.”

