Papa John’s Out, Pizza Hut In as the NFL’s New Sponsor

Papa John’s says that their “parting with the league was mutual” while their sales have declined.

Pizza Hut will replace Papa John’s as the official pizza of the NFL.

The announcement comes a day after Papa John’s said it would end its sponsorship of the league. Papa John’s, which last fall blamed the NFL’s response to player protests for slumping sales, will focus on its partnerships with individual teams.

The league’s deal with Pizza Hut is for four years, and is worth more than the Papa John’s deal, a source familiar with the agreement told CNN. The agreement gives Pizza Hut, which is owned by Yum Brands, an array of exclusive marketing rights.

“We are thrilled to have Pizza Hut, an industry leader and one of America’s favorite brands, as an official league sponsor,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The sponsorship will roll out with the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

