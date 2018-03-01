Papa John’s Out, Pizza Hut In as the NFL’s New Sponsor

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Papa John’s Out, Pizza Hut In as the NFL’s New Sponsor

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Fast Food Restaurants Remain Firm Favourites With UK Consumers

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

Papa John’s says that their “parting with the league was mutual” while their sales have declined.

 

Pizza Hut will replace Papa John’s as the official pizza of the NFL.

The announcement comes a day after Papa John’s said it would end its sponsorship of the league. Papa John’s, which last fall blamed the NFL’s response to player protests for slumping sales, will focus on its partnerships with individual teams.

The league’s deal with Pizza Hut is for four years, and is worth more than the Papa John’s deal, a source familiar with the agreement told CNN. The agreement gives Pizza Hut, which is owned by Yum Brands, an array of exclusive marketing rights.

“We are thrilled to have Pizza Hut, an industry leader and one of America’s favorite brands, as an official league sponsor,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The sponsorship will roll out with the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Steve Parsons – PA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Matt Cardy, Getty Images, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos