Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?

People are bringing awareness to many things and now we can include ‘Trees’ to the list. It’s been reported that women in Mexico have started a trend of marrying trees in an act to stop the illegal logging in San Jacinto Amilpas, Mexico.

via Global Grind

Some people wear the “tree hugger” title proudly if they’re all about protecting the environment. Well it seems like some women in Mexico are true to this and putting their words into action.

A group of ladies participated in an all-out wedding ceremony professing their love for the wood and green. The event is intended to draw attention to illegal logging in San Jacinto Amilpas — apart of the Oaxaca state. According to Metro, about a third of Mexico’s land area is made up of forest, and the cutting and selling of wood has become a huge problem. Oaxaca is one of five states most hit by deforestation.

Read More….

 

 

Photos