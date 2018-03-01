Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 11 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Big Sean explained via twitter, concert venues and ticket agencies, to his fans, why he’d plan to postpone his ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ tour that was scheduled to kick off on April 12, 2018 in Orlando, FL.

via Global Grind

Big Sean explained to fans why he’s postponing his Unfriendly Reminder Tour on Twitter.

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life you have to follow your intuition – I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”

He also took to twitter to share the news.

Read More…

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos