Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’

Big Sean explained via twitter, concert venues and ticket agencies, to his fans, why he’d plan to postpone his ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ tour that was scheduled to kick off on April 12, 2018 in Orlando, FL.

via Global Grind

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life you have to follow your intuition – I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”

He also took to twitter to share the news.

