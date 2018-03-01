Feature Story
Afro B’s #DrogbaChallenge Has Folks Throwing It In A Circle For The Gram

Get your moves ready.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 mins ago
10th Annual Tempted2Touch Black LGBT Pride Spring Break Getaway

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

A new dance challenge has people around the world tapping into an addictive sound coming from the U.K.

A mixture of afrobeat, hip hop and dancehall is making its way out the region and one of its leaders is Afro B. He calls the various sounds afrowave and to help him push the movement, he dropped a track called “Drogba (Joanna)” in February. Since it hit the Internet, dancers across social media can’t get enough.

People love it so much that they’ve been taking part in the #DrogbaChallenge where folks are twerking and winding to Afro B’s infectious track. Swipe through to check out some of the most lit performances and if you want to jam to “Drogba” yourself, you can check it out here!

