News
Home > News

Oh Word? Doctors Finally Declare Menstrual Cramps Are As Painful As Heart Attacks

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Woman cramping on the floor

Source: Michael Poehlman / Getty

Women have been trying to explain the extremities of menstrual pain for centuries. Now doctors are finally coming to terms with the fact that the agony of period cramps as just as painful as other serious bodily malfunctions — such as a heart attack.

John Guillebaud, professor of reproductive health at University College London, told Quartz that there are patients who have described period cramps to be “almost as bad as having a heart attack.” According to reports, Dysmenorrhea, the clinical term for painful menstruation, interferes with the daily life of around one in five women. There’s still very little research regarding the condition as physicians are taught that ibuprofen should be good enough when presented with the symptoms.

Ladies, it looks like your days of being ashamed to complain about period cramps is coming to an end. One small for women, a little less smaller step for mankind.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 16 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos