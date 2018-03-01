Music
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Presents: Xscap3 Unplugged

Written By: Nia Noelle

RSMS Xscap3 Unplugged

Join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show will be doing a live broadcast on Friday at City Winery with a live acoustic performance from Xscap3.

Here are the details on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show “Xscap3 Unplugged” event.

 

Date: Friday, March 2nd

Location: City Winery, 650 North Avenue NE #201, Atlanta, GA 30308

Time: 6am to 10am. Doors open at 5am. Get there early! It’s first come first serve!!!!

 

Come see your favorite morning show personalities: Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Headkrack, Gray Wit Da Tea & Ms. Juicy! Plus enjoy live acoustic performances from Xscap3!

Plus win tickets to Birthday Bash ATL, Katt Williams & tickets to the Set It Off Play starring Da Brat!

Listen all week to HOT 107.9 for your chance to win VIP seats plus  meet & greet passes!

comments – Add Yours
