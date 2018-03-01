9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Admits She Cheated On Offset

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B tells Cosmopolitan,

“It’s not right, what he f—king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ ”

“I don’t have low self-esteem. I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s—t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why … I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision.”

