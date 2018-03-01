Cardi B Admits She Cheated On Offset

Cardi B tells Cosmopolitan,

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ ”

“I don’t have low self-esteem. I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s—t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why … I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision.”