Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Marijuana & Gun Charges

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Marijuana & Gun Charges

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kodak Black appeared in court Tuesday & pleaded not guilty to pot & gun charges.

According to multiple reports, including Broward’s Local 10 news, Florida sensation Kodak Black plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to the two remaining charges against him stemming from his January arrest.

RELATEDKodak Black Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges After Home Raided By Police

The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of ammunition.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 10 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 10 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos