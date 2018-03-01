Watch Trailer For “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”

Watch Trailer For “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”

The official trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story was released on Monday (February 26). Executive produced by JAY-Z, the six-part docuseries revolves around the life of the unarmed 17-year-old Floridian who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman while walking home. Zimmerman was subsequently acquitted because of the Florida stand-your-ground law.

During the black and white clip, phrases like “He claimed self-defense” and “He was just a kid” scroll across the screen.

