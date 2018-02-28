The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Driving Skills Get Worse When You’re On Your Cell Phone [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Officer Lee, a state trooper from Louisiana, joined the morning show to talk about driving. Driving is one of the most dangerous things we do on a daily basis. Common mistakes drivers tends to make are driving impaired, and driving distracted. The distraction can be anything from texting, to doing your make-up or eating.

Most states have laws of various strengths against using your phone while driving. But no matter where you’re driving, using your phone at the same time has a marked effect on your focus and the way you drive. Officer Lee talks about some of the programs in place to change the culture around cell phones and young drivers, and how to report some of the erratic driving you see. Plus, Ms. Pat has a bone to pick with Officer Lee over some of his advice. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

