LeBron James Flattered with the #PhillyWantsLeBron Billboards

One day after a Pennsylvania home remodeling business flooded I-480 in Cleveland with billboards hoping to woo LeBron James away from the Cavs, the NBA All-Star forward gave us his take on it.

James was asked about the billboards during the team’s shootaround ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Quicken Loans Arena against the Brooklyn Nets.

He playfully skipped around the question a little before answering it.

“Have you driven on 480 at all?” asked a reporter.

“I have not. I know all about it. I know it’s a lot of potholes on 480, you gotta be careful with the cars, you gotta be very careful. that’s why I don’t do much driving. I sit in the back seat,” LeBron answered.

“Is it any sort of feeling to know that…is it flattering,” the reporter asked.

“It is. Absolutely. I mean you can say it’s, uhh a distraction, nah it’s not. Not a distraction it’s actually very flattering. I’m sitting here at 33, in my 15th year and teams or guys, I’m going to say teams because it becomes tampering, but people in their respective cities want me to play for them,” LeBron said. “I mean, that’s cool. I think. that’s dope.”

Power Home Remodeling, based out of Chester, PA, bought three strategically located billboards, in an effort to recruit LeBron to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The billboards will be up there for a while, the company paid for three months.

The 76ers can see the billboards for themselves later this week. They’ll be here in Cleveland playing the Cavs Thursday night.

