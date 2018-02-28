Cavs Fan Banned from The Q Arena for Yelling Racial Slur at Spurs Player

Photo by

Cavs Fan Banned from The Q Arena for Yelling Racial Slur at Spurs Player

Posted 40 mins ago
San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –Cleveland Cavaliers fan has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena, two days after he allegedly yelled racial slurs to San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

Mills was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when another fan reportedly recorded the man yelling, “Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” and then posted the video on twitter.

According to the Cavs, the fan has been from the ‘Q’ indefinitely and officials will review the suspension in a year.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Timothy Nwachukwu and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

