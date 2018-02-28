Cavs Fan Banned from The Q Arena for Yelling Racial Slur at Spurs Player

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –A Cleveland Cavaliers fan has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena, two days after he allegedly yelled racial slurs to San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.
Mills was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when another fan reportedly recorded the man yelling, “Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” and then posted the video on twitter.
According to the Cavs, the fan has been from the ‘Q’ indefinitely and officials will review the suspension in a year.
Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News
First Picture Courtesy of Timothy Nwachukwu and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images
Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News