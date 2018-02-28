Cavs Fan Banned from The Q Arena for Yelling Racial Slur at Spurs Player

A Cleveland Cavaliers fan has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena, two days after he allegedly yelled racial slurs to San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

Mills was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when another fan reportedly recorded the man yelling, “Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” and then posted the video on twitter.

Am I the only one who heard the guy in the crowd yell “Hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called! They want their bobsledder back!” @NBA #nba #SundayFunday 🤷🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♀️ #wow 😡 #America pic.twitter.com/SQdeptUo4I — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

According to the Cavs, the fan has been from the ‘Q’ indefinitely and officials will review the suspension in a year.

