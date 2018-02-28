LeBron James calls out the NCAA: A ‘corrupt’ Organization [Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James called out the NCAA!
“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is,” James said Tuesday. “It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years. I don’t know how you can fix it. I don’t see how you can fix it.”
Lebron calls the NCAA a “corrupt” organization and said the NBA should further develop its minor league system to give young ballplayers a viable alternative. This is all in light of the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting process.
