Why Mariah Carey Shut Jamie Foxx Down At Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx were among the attendees at Floyd Mayweather‘s star-studded birthday party. While Jamie Foxx was grooving to the music, he asked Mariah to sing a few notes. Her sassy reply rubs Gary With Da Tea the wrong way, and he feels it’s rude.

But Da Brat explains that Mariah and Jamie are just so close, that it’s fine when the interact with each other that way. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

