Why Reginae Carter Had To Clapback After Her Baby Sister’s Birth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Toya Wright is celebrating the arrival of her new baby girl, Reign. Amidst all of the joy comes a tinge of frustration, however, as some people took the opportunity try to dampen the fun. Big sis Reginae Carter found herself on Instagram clapping back at haters who thought it more fun to call the baby ugly, than contribute to the joy around the whole affair. Check out this exclusive video to hear more about this story from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

