Paternity Results: Friendship Between Guys Severed By Competition For Woman [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Two guys are beefing over 28-year-old Denette on this Paternity Test Tuesday. Chris & Trey were friends, until they both slept with Denette within three days of each other. Trey was friends with Denette first, but when Denette met Chris, she really liked him.

Trey and Chris aren’t on the best terms anymore. And now, Denette needs to know which of them is the father of her 6-week-old baby. Click on the audio player above, and check out the second part below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Part II:

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

