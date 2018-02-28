The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Jeff Johnson Is Excited For Stacey Dash To Run For Congress [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Stacey Dash, after talking it over with her Twitter followers for the last few months, has filed paperwork to run for Congress in California. As everyone collectively rolls their eyes, Jeff Johnson can’t help but point out why this news is a great example of why America rocks.

The idea of Stacey Dash getting elected to congress is ridiculous, and that’s exactly why Jeff is looking forward to watching her attempt to prove her qualifications for such a job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Stacey Dash Should Be Glad About Promo For Dame Dash’s New Movie [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Does Stacey Dash Have Support In The Black Community? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Stacey Dash Defends Donald Trump, Says He’s “Street,” Not Violent

The Latest:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 2 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Photos