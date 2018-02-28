Why Jeff Johnson Is Excited For Stacey Dash To Run For Congress [EXCLUSIVE]

Stacey Dash, after talking it over with her Twitter followers for the last few months, has filed paperwork to run for Congress in California. As everyone collectively rolls their eyes, Jeff Johnson can’t help but point out why this news is a great example of why America rocks.
The idea of Stacey Dash getting elected to congress is ridiculous, and that’s exactly why Jeff is looking forward to watching her attempt to prove her qualifications for such a job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
