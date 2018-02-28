Ms. Pat Trips Herself Up Trying To Name 5 Fruits [EXCLUSIVE]

Ms. Pat was present in the room for this edition of “Got 5 On It.” When Headkrack asked her to name five fruits, she got a little flustered and named an entirely different food item instead. Meanwhile, another girl sabotages her own attempt to name TV dads by tripping herself up with a super basic answer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

