Is An Affair What Killed Tisha Campbell’s Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tisha Campbell caused a whole bunch of commotion when she announced that she has filed for divorce from her husband of almost 30 years. What could have caused the couple’s demise? Well, according to Gary With Da Tea, some folks are saying that an affair might have done it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

