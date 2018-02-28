Black Tony Demands To Be Hooked Up With Someone From Xscape [EXCLUSIVE]

When Black Tony called up, Rickey Smiley told him that the ladies of Xscape would be joining the morning show later on in the week. Black Tony immediately demanded to be hooked up with one of them, regardless of their relationship status. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: How Black Tony Got Arrested After Bringing Birthday Card To Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Got Stuck Wrapped Up In A Sex Doll [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tamika Scott Of Xscape Reveals How She Broke Her Leg On A Sex Swing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tiny Reveals How Kandi Finally Got On Board For The Xscape Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Paramount Network Releases Official Trailer, ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’
- 15 Black Women Who Can Get Trump Out Of The White House In 2020
- Why Ms. Pat Says G Herbo Should Have Been Able To Make $25K Bail [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stacey Dash Could Be Your Next California Congresswoman If You Don’t Vote In November
- Daphne Maxwell Reid Discusses ‘Fresh Prince’ and Being a Model
- More from Omarosa on Her Time at the Trump White House
- Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To Death
- Companies Parting Ways with the NRA
- Black People Who Are Banned From Traveling To Wakanda [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey