How The Game Indirectly Helped Take Down Osama Bin Laden [EXCLUSIVE]

Reporters caught up with A U.S. Navy Seal while he was headed for a vacation down in D.C., asking him questions about what life is like after being a part of the historic raid that killed Bin Laden. They also asked him if he listens to any music to put him in the right mindset, and what he listened to on the night of. His answer? The Game. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why The Game Should Accept Stitches’ Challenge [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Omari Hardwick’s Advice For Meek Mill About His Beef With The Game [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: What Stopped Prince & The Game From Working Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest:
- Paramount Network Releases Official Trailer, ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’
- 15 Black Women Who Can Get Trump Out Of The White House In 2020
- Why Ms. Pat Says G Herbo Should Have Been Able To Make $25K Bail [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stacey Dash Could Be Your Next California Congresswoman If You Don’t Vote In November
- Daphne Maxwell Reid Discusses ‘Fresh Prince’ and Being a Model
- More from Omarosa on Her Time at the Trump White House
- Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To Death
- Companies Parting Ways with the NRA
- Black People Who Are Banned From Traveling To Wakanda [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey