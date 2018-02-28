The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How The Game Indirectly Helped Take Down Osama Bin Laden [EXCLUSIVE]

Reporters caught up with A U.S. Navy Seal while he was headed for a vacation down in D.C., asking him questions about what life is like after being a part of the historic raid that killed Bin Laden. They also asked him if he listens to any music to put him in the right mindset, and what he listened to on the night of. His answer? The Game. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos