Bokeem Woodbine On The Eeriness Of Seeing Marcc Rose Play His Late Friend Tupac [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Actor Bokeem Woodbine came by to talk about “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.”He talked about his close friendship with Tupac, saying of his character, “he was a king amongst men.” Bokeem recalls how Tupac embraced him and took the time to share his perspective on the industry with him. He also marvels at the wisdom Tupac had that was way beyond his years, and explains how the investigation into Pac and Biggie’s murders were impeded by egos in the police force.

When asked whether the case will ever be solved, Bokeem says “solving it is one thing, prosecuting it is another.” He talks about his experience of watching Marcc Rose play Tupac, and watching his life play out on set after having been so close to him in real life. Bokeem shares a little bit of a glimpse into the real personality of Tupac; how unique and authentic his spirit was, and where his strength came from. Bokeem also discusses the fate of his new film, “Billionaire Boys Club,” which includes disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in its talented cast. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

