The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bokeem Woodbine On The Eeriness Of Seeing Marcc Rose Play His Late Friend Tupac [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Actor Bokeem Woodbine came by to talk about “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.”He talked about his close friendship with Tupac, saying of his character, “he was a king amongst men.” Bokeem recalls how Tupac embraced him and took the time to share his perspective on the industry with him. He also marvels at the wisdom Tupac had that was way beyond his years, and explains how the investigation into Pac and Biggie’s murders were impeded by egos in the police force.

When asked whether the case will ever be solved, Bokeem says “solving it is one thing, prosecuting it is another.” He talks about his experience of watching Marcc Rose play Tupac, and watching his life play out on set after having been so close to him in real life. Bokeem shares a little bit of a glimpse into the real personality of Tupac; how unique and authentic his spirit was, and where his strength came from. Bokeem also discusses the fate of his new film, “Billionaire Boys Club,” which includes disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in its talented cast. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Marcc Rose & Wavyy Jonez On The Little-Known Friendship Between Biggie & 2Pac [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Surprising New Info About Her Friendship With Tupac [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Da Brat Opens Up About Hanging Out With Biggie The Night He Was Shot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC

10 Books That Inspired Tupac Shakur

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Books That Inspired Tupac Shakur

Continue reading 10 Books That Inspired Tupac Shakur

10 Books That Inspired Tupac Shakur

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 2 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Photos