Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken Clocks”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

SZA‘s proper debut album CTRL had everybody picking out their favorite records from “The Weekend” to “Drew Barrymore.” Well SZA’s father Abdul already has his favorite — and it brought him to tears.

Yep, Papa SZA is out here riding around with a CTRL tour hat on being the most proud father he can be for his daughter. And SZA couldn’t help but be proud and thankful for her dad.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

RELATED ARTICLES

Read SZA’s Priceless Reaction to Being on Barack Obama’s Playlist

TIME Names SZA’s ‘CTRL’ Top Album of 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 2 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Photos