[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken Clocks”

SZA‘s proper debut album CTRL had everybody picking out their favorite records from “The Weekend” to “Drew Barrymore.” Well SZA’s father Abdul already has his favorite — and it brought him to tears.

Yep, Papa SZA is out here riding around with a CTRL tour hat on being the most proud father he can be for his daughter. And SZA couldn’t help but be proud and thankful for her dad.

Really love u daddy . Thank u for loving ME! Forever my favorite warrior ❤️🌹❤️ https://t.co/wFbRlXukdH — SZA (@sza) February 27, 2018

