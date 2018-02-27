Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your Handbag?

Drones can be a polarizing topic depending on who you ask. They can be used as surveillance, as a weapon…or as a device that carries purses?

Dolce and Gabbana certainly seemed to favor drones for their fashion use. On Sunday, a set of drones worked the runway by modeling handbags at a show in Milan.

The future of runway shows? Dolce & Gabbana sent drones down the runway to showcase their new handbags. pic.twitter.com/ltHuNF4RZV — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) February 25, 2018

According to The Verge, the D&G show started 45 minutes late. Who knew drones could be divas just as much as humans?

Around seven drones carried leather and jewel-encrusted handbags from D&G’s Fall Winter 2018/19 collection. Once the drones did their thing, human models returned to the runway to model clothes.

Well at least us homo sapiens aren’t completely out of job, right?

