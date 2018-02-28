DJ Khaled Teases Album Announcement & New Single

DJ Khaled Teases Album Announcement & New Single

Via | HipHopDX

DJ Khaled is preparing to drop a major key this week. The Snapchat superstar alerted his social media followers to a special “Fan Luv Friday” happening on March 2 when he’ll drop a new single and announce his next album.

“#BEREADYALERT,” Khaled wrote “FAN LUV FRIDAY ! NEW SINGLE ALERT Feat ??? ALSO I WILL LET THE WORLD KNOW MY 11 studio ALBUM TITLE ! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

