Companies Parting Ways with the NRA

(RNN) – More than a dozen companies announced they would part ways with the National Rifle Association, ending discounts or special rates for the group’s members.
The corporate moves came in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a social media boycott effort under the hashtag #BoycottNRA.
The NRA fired back, calling it “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”
“The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” a statement said.
The companies that have or are cutting ties with the NRA:
Delta Air Lines
United Airlines
Avis and Budget under the Avis Budget Group
Alamo, Enterprise and National under Enterprise Holdings
Hertz
Wyndham Hotel Group
Allied Van Lines
North American Van Lines
